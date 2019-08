Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that the group will make several announcements related to investment in the newly formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in the upcoming days.Mukesh Ambani also said that the Reliance group will set up a special task force focused on making investments in Jammu and Kashmir..........................With Article 370 out of the way, veteran banker Uday Kotak has called for initiatives to drive growth and create job opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, Kotak said that the state has strong potential for development as it enjoys a range of natural resources and immense talent.Hospitality player Lemon Tree has also proposed two new properties with 35-40 beds each in Gulmarg and Sonmarg areas. Lemon Tree already operates three hotels with a capacity of 176 beds in the region. The biggest one with 70 rooms was opened in Katra in 2017. The company started two more hotels in Srinagar and Jammu in 2018..........................Presently, companies including Lupin, Sun Pharamceuticals, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Coca Cola, Radisson, Dabur and Berger Paints have investments in Jammu and Kashmir........................."Thanks to the bold step by the current government, we are looking out to open atleast 30 screrns in JnK and 5 screens in Ladakh," said Mr PV Sunil, MD, Carnival Cinemas.........................Asia's largest helmet manufacturer Steelbird Hi-tech India on Tuesday offered to set up a manufacturing plant in Jammu & Kashmir, a day after article 35A granting special status to the state was revoked by the government."It is a much awaited move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to overrule Article 370 . This fantastic move ensures that the Valley enters the Indian mainstream and becomes a part of our nation's collective growth," said Steelbird Helmets Chairman Subhash Kapur.