Rush Doshi: Head of China policy at NSC

Rush Doshi is the head of China policy at the US NSC (National Security Council)This is probably a good book to read for those wonder what Biden’s policy is going to be toward China. If I had to guess, the author; an Indian-American, is probably going to advocate for enhanced cooperation via the Quad. At that point, building up Pakistan to contain India is probably the most cost effective manner, similar to the US providing aid (via us weapons and investment) to Israel until the Arab countries were willing to make the Abraham accords, or similar to building up South Korea and Japan to contain the Soviets, PRC, and DPRK.Now, before anyone says this is an appeal/begging; should look at the three examples I gave above. Countries that had the will to fight but not the means, like Ukraine. I recall a Chinese official saying Pakistan is there Israel. So now maybe the time for them to double down on that. In turn, Pakistan would make the structural changes to never need to go to the IMF again and have the means to do more regional initiatives.Should China provide a steady supply of military equipment and FDI (not loans) to Pakistan; on the order of $5-10 Billion a year for a few decades. A lot of the money could go to Chinese companies to just set equipment, so the money would not leave China, and $6-10 billion ($3 billion for the military and $3 for the civilian economy) is only the equivalent 2-4% of the PLA’s budget, but considering how far that kind of money can go in Pakistan, it could make a considerable difference. Just look at how for a few billion dollars front the IMF has such a large impact on Pakistan’s stability.Also, the US wrote off Ukraine’s debt to allow them to focus on fighting Russia. Should China write off Pakistan’s debt so it can pour resources to build up the economy and better contain India?10:15-11:42The following video is more informative of how he things China sees the world.Btw @ 34:20 he credits Minnie Chan on the carrier acquisition story, so you can tell that opinions like Minnie Chan via Doshi make there way up to official recommendations and get presented to the government. So for those that say Minnie Chan should not be believed, should consider that her views are heard in policy formation process.