Rural Xinjiang residents enjoy steady income growth in 2020

Rural residents of northwest China's Xinjiang Region enjoyed steady income growth in 2020 as the region's anti-poverty campaign bore fruit, official data showed on Wednesday., according to a press conference.Xinjiang's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, edged up 1.5 percent year on year in 2020, 1 percentage point lower than the national figure.with the number dropping to 4.6 percent in the last quarter., with its last 10 counties removed from the national poverty list in November.