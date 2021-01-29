Rural Xinjiang residents enjoy steady income growth in 2020

Rural residents of northwest China's Xinjiang Region enjoyed steady income growth in 2020 as the region's anti-poverty campaign bore fruit, official data showed on Wednesday.
Their per capita disposable income last year reached 14,056 yuan (about 2,169 U.S. dollars), up 5 percent year on year excluding the inflation factor, according to a press conference.
Xinjiang's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, edged up 1.5 percent year on year in 2020, 1 percentage point lower than the national figure.
The region's annual average urban surveyed unemployment rate stood at 5.2 percent in 2020, with the number dropping to 4.6 percent in the last quarter.
Xinjiang bid farewell to absolute poverty in 2020, with its last 10 counties removed from the national poverty list in November.
