Rupee trade with Bangladesh likely as it fights forex crunch, say bankers​

The Indian rupee trade will be the last nail in the coffin of the dying independence of Bangladesh.BAL party cronies here must celebrate the occasion. They were bickering on the BD prospect of superseding Singapore's economy with borrowed money as if it is a free lunch. BD will suffer more when it is 2024. It will have to repay about $5 billion every year. It is the price of expecting Free Lunch forever.BAL's stupid policy of borrowing to build a few cement concrete structures are causing the erosion of whatever economic strength BD built before when Saifur Rahman was the Finance Minister. Now, it is on the verge of becoming an economic colony of India.Jay Hind!!!! Joy Bangla!!! Joy BAL party!!!