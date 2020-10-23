What's new

Rupee hits five-month high against dollar as greenback falls to Rs161.82

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,317
2
3,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Rupee hits five-month high against dollar as greenback falls to Rs161.82
By
News Desk

October 22, 2020




Pakistani Rupee gained 60 paisas against the US Dollar on Thursday, closing the session at a five-month high of Rs161.82 in the open market, according to data released by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).
The rupee’s appreciation comes on the heels of a record current account surplus of $792 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday.
“The surplus reached $73 million [in September] against a deficit of $278m a year earlier. As a result, the current account recorded a surplus of $792m in 1QFY21, the first quarterly surplus in more than five years. Continued buoyancy in remittances (up 9pc m/m) and a broad-based rebound in exports (up 29pc m/m) drove the current account surplus in September. Imports also picked up in line with the ongoing revival in domestic economic activity,” the SBP had stated.
The dollar is likely to hit Rs160 by December of this year, mainly on account of declining imports and a significant jump in remittances, said ECAP Chairman Zafar Paracha while speaking to a private media outlet.


profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Rupee hits five-month high against dollar as greenback falls to Rs161.82

Pakistani Rupee gained 60 paisas against the US Dollar on Thursday, closing the session at a five-month high of Rs161.82 in the open market, according to data released by the Exchange Companies Associ
profit.pakistantoday.com.pk profit.pakistantoday.com.pk

Today
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1319596313344880646
 
Last edited:
Oracle

Oracle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2014
846
0
1,551
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
though i dont like idiot PM he destroyed the economy and taxed us like Axe.
however its good for Pakistan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top