What's new

Rupee gains for fifth consecutive session, closes at 197.59 against US dollar

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,799
16
24,190
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1654198927144.png

  • Rupee closes at Rs197.59 against US dollar.
  • Local unit gains 0.14% in the interbank market.
  • Since July 1, 2021 rupee has dropped by Rs40.05.
KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee strengthened for a fifth straight day on Thursday on the back of US dollar selling from exporters, while hopes that Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would reach a staff-level agreement to resume the bailout this month also supported the local unit.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs197.59 in the interbank market, after gaining 0.14%. The rupee closed at Rs197.87 against the greenback a day earlier.

Foreign exchange dealers believe that the liquidity has improved as exporters are bringing dollars to the market which has eased pressure on the currency.

Read more: Inflation clocks in at 13.8% in May

Since the beginning of this fiscal year (July 1, 2021) to date, the rupee has collectively dropped by a massive 25.42% (or Rs40.05) compared to the previous fiscal year’s close at Rs157.54.


The rupee has maintained a downward trend for the last 13 months. It has lost 29.76% (or Rs45.32) to date, compared to the record high of Rs152.27 recorded in May 2021.

The market sentiment is positive as Finance Minister Miftah Ismail hinted, in an interview with CNN, at concluding a seventh review of the IMF-supported Extended Fund Facility after presenting the budget in the early part of June.

Read more: Economic inconsistency and Pakistan's future

Overall in the near term, the forecast regarding the rupee is bullish on receiving the next tranche of $900 million from the IMF’s $6 billion loan facility. This will lead to further bilateral and multilateral funds coming in, helping reduce Pakistan’s default risks on its foreign debts.

In the open market also, the domestic currency closed at 198.5 per dollar, the Forex Association of Pakistan reported.

The rupee bounced back from record losses last Friday after the government hiked fuel prices to meet the IMF loan conditions. The rupee depreciated 6.4% against the US dollar in May.
www.geo.tv

Rupee gains for fifth consecutive session, closes at 197.59 against US dollar

With a fresh gain of 0.14%, the rupee closes at Rs197.59 against US dollar
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,799
16
24,190
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Asimzranger said:
will check on monday it will be back to 200$
Click to expand...
I know you don't wish bad for Pakistan. It will only return to the 200 mark if the investors sniff no IMF bailout on the horizon. Presently IMF and some other loans are in the pipeline that may ease the pressure on the rupee further.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,558
3
5,881
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
I know you don't wish bad for Pakistan. It will only return to the 200 mark if the investors sniff no IMF bailout on the horizon. Presently IMF and some other loans are in the pipeline that may ease the pressure on the rupee further.
Click to expand...
if you live in Pakistan please check media protest already started and stock markets will open on Monday and we will know correct price by then , i have no bad feelings for you,
but Pakistan situation is looking very bad right now.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
In a first, rupee crosses 180 mark to the dollar
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
POPEYE-Sailor
POPEYE-Sailor
ni8mare
Pakistani rupee devalues close to much anticipated Rs200
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
xyxmt
X
Areesh
Rupee falls to Rs189.5 against dollar in inter-bank
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
127
Views
4K
zn426
Z
H
Rupee makes 'smart' recovery as dollar falls to Rs185.9
Replies
1
Views
217
Wood
Wood
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Currency update: Rupee’s path largely depends on IMF’s sixth review, say dealers
Replies
3
Views
438
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom