Rupee falls to Rs189.5 against dollar in inter-bank | The Express Tribune Crosses Rs190 mark in open market in intra-day trading

The domestic currency had closed at Rs186.13 against the greenback on Wednesday.Sources said that rupee dropped beyond Rs190 in the open market because only a nominal amount of the foreign currency is available for buying by individuals.Experts said that uncertain domestic political situation was mounting pressure on the rupee.Besides, the central bank also refrained from intervening in the market to rescue the sinking rupee. The country's foreign exchange reserves have depleted rapidly over the past six to seven weeks to a two year low of $12 billion.Analysts stated that pressure mounted on rupee after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) once again placed its $6 billion bailout programme on hold.Besides, Pakistan’s trade deficit shot up 70% to $35.5 billion in the first nine months of current fiscal year 2022 which added to the depreciation.A depreciation of RS 3.39 in a single dayEstablishment can continue with being "neutral"Where the f*ck is state bank of Pakistan?