Rupee falls to Rs189.5 against dollar in inter-bank

KARACHI:
The Pakistani currency recorded a sharp drop of Rs3.39 on Thursday and plunged to an all-time low of Rs189.51 against the US dollar in intra-day trading in the inter-bank market owing to political turmoil in the country.

The domestic currency had closed at Rs186.13 against the greenback on Wednesday.

Sources said that rupee dropped beyond Rs190 in the open market because only a nominal amount of the foreign currency is available for buying by individuals.

Experts said that uncertain domestic political situation was mounting pressure on the rupee.

Besides, the central bank also refrained from intervening in the market to rescue the sinking rupee. The country's foreign exchange reserves have depleted rapidly over the past six to seven weeks to a two year low of $12 billion.

Analysts stated that pressure mounted on rupee after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) once again placed its $6 billion bailout programme on hold.

Besides, Pakistan’s trade deficit shot up 70% to $35.5 billion in the first nine months of current fiscal year 2022 which added to the depreciation.

tribune.com.pk

Rupee falls to Rs189.5 against dollar in inter-bank | The Express Tribune

Crosses Rs190 mark in open market in intra-day trading
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

A depreciation of RS 3.39 in a single day

Establishment can continue with being "neutral"

Where the f*ck is state bank of Pakistan?
 

