What's new

Rupee depreciation: a boon for Pakistan's IT exports

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,446
3
2,677
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Rupee depreciation: a boon for Pakistan's IT exports
Weak rupee enhances Pakistan’s competitiveness in international arena
Usman Hanif September 06, 2020

KARACHI:
Rupee depreciation against the US dollar coupled with the widely adopted work-from-home culture during the lockdown period in Pakistan has benefited exports of information technology (IT) from the country.

At an analyst briefing for Systems Limited on Friday, company officials pointed out that currency devaluation helped it expand its topline significantly.
It is pertinent to mention that the share of company’s exports in its total revenue stands around 80% and this chunk is received in local currency, according to a report of Insight Research. The company specialises in the production of next-generation IT services and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions.
“Due to the rupee devaluation against the US dollar, Pakistan’s competitiveness has increased in the international arena,” said Insight Securities’ investment analyst Muhammad Ahmed.

So far this year, Pakistan has registered a 22% growth in IT exports to $1.23 billion, revealed data of the Pakistan Software Export Board.
Pakistan, which was already among the top five destinations for freelancers, registered a further growth in freelance work during the pandemic, he said.
According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), internet utilisation rose 15% in Pakistan during the pandemic.

In addition, online marketplaces and digital banking also registered a spike, he said. “Government has also classified internet among essential services,” he said.
During the briefing, the company management highlighted that international companies had begun accepting remote jobs performed by Pakistani companies. Before Covid-19, foreign companies preferred to utilise services of only those Pakistani companies which had offices in their country or city, it said.
According to company officials, the Covid-19 pandemic has opened a unique sweet spot for IT-based companies, which would have taken much longer had the pandemic not surfaced.

A report of Taurus Securities stated that the company was investing significantly in human capital and technology and hiring new talent aggressively.
“During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company’s business was not significantly impacted,” it said. “However, the retail segment was impacted, which constituted 15-20% of the US revenue.”

The company “is mostly focused on the US market for now, which is quite huge, while the company aims to expand in Europe as well”, it added. Moreover, the management was also aggressively working to expand its retailers’ segment, the report said.

The management indicated that around 40-45% of revenue was related to just 10% of their clients. Similarly, 90-95% of revenue was recurring in nature, it said.

tribune.com.pk

Rupee depreciation: a boon for Pakistan's IT exports | The Express Tribune

Weak rupee enhances Pakistan’s competitiveness in international arena
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
Published in The Express Tribune, September 6th, 2020.
Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join in the conversation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
M Rupee likely to depreciate in next 6 months: SBP Pakistan Economy 3
Hiraa Rupee to depreciate Rs160-165 against US dollar by Dec 2019 Pakistan Economy 52
A Rupee depreciation leads to shortage of imported food products Pakistan Economy 4
S Toyota Pakistan stops taking orders after rupee depreciation Pakistan Economy 0
I Toyota Pakistan stops taking orders after rupee depreciation Pakistan Economy 0
ni8mare IMF suggests higher interest rate, rupee depreciation Pakistan Economy 18
P Pakistan agrees to depreciate rupee In talks with IMF Pakistan Economy 77
farhan_9909 Future projection: IMF sees 13% depreciation of Pakistani rupee Pakistan Economy 11
Dual Wielder Pakistani rupee exchange rate (Forex trading) Members Club 1
ghazi52 PM Imran links multi-trillion rupee Ravi project to Lahore’s survival Infrastructure & Development 33

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top