Mumbai, Jul 20 (ANI): The Indian Rupee (INR) on Thursday plunged at a historic all-time low of Rs 69.12 against the US dollar. The Indian Rupee had opened lower by eight paise at 68.70 per dollar on July 18. The reason behind such a fall was a fresh 52-week surge in US dollar after the Federal chief's testimony in front of the US Senate assured hikes in interest rates. The Indian Rupee’s (INR) previous all-time low against the US dollar was at 68.10 per dollar on June 28, after it closed at 68.61 on June 27. While maintaining a 19-month low, the Rupee had further depreciated owing to the increase in the international crude oil prices and trade war concern between the United States and China.