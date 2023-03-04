What's new

Rupee and Taka to replace Dollar as currency of exchange between India, Bangladesh

Rupee and Taka to replace Dollar as currency of exchange between India, Bangladesh​

Bengaluru, India | Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
336693-untitled-design-44.jpg


India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi | file | @nsitharaman Photograph:(Twitter)

STORY HIGHLIGHTS


India-Bangladesh Rupee-Taka arrangement: India is among the top three import destinations for Bangladesh. The arrangement will first be rolled out on a trial basis before a wider implementation for the people of the two South Asian neighbours.

India and Bangladesh may soon do away with dollar as the currency of exchange between two two South Asian neighbours. The development is expected to reduce the cost of trade as well as losses due to Rupee-Dollar and Taka-Dollar differences.

The latest bilateral deliberations between India and Bangladesh took place on the sidelines of the G20 finance chiefs meeting held in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on February 24-25, Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper reported.

The report, while citing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government's estimates, adds that every year, Bangladeshi nationals spend about $2 billion on treatment, tourism and education in India. India is among the top three import destinations for Bangladesh.

India-Bangladesh ties: Soon, a dual currency card may become a reality

For Indians and Bangladeshis visiting each other's countries, they would have a dual currency card that they can load with Indian rupees or Bangladeshi Taka before travelling.

Reports in the Bangladeshi media say that the exchange rate would be derived from the two currencies and not be worked backwards from the exchange rate of the dollar.

The Daily Star newspaper reported that the matter of Taka-Rupee bilateral exchange and dual currency card was brought up at a meeting of Bangladesh's National Economic Council chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
At the meeting, Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder reportedly said that the move would also reduce the pressure on foreign currency given the large volume of payments to India.

"The pressure on reserves has come down a lot. The import bills have come down because of the measures taken. It is now possible to meet the import bills with the export proceeds and remittance inflows. But there are other dollar outflows that need to come down."

The rollout will first take place on a test basis, before a formalisation of the process for the public by the public sector banks of the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies)
 
If india is prepared to be completely transferable with Taka then great, it will lay the foundation for a future south asian common currency.
 
mb444 said:
If india is prepared to be completely transferable with Taka then great, it will lay the foundation for a future south asian common currency.
BDT can be pegged at 1 INR is 1.3 Taka, INR and Nepalese Rupee is running stable at 1:1.6 since I was a kid. One can go to Kathmandu and do transactions in Indian rupee.
 
Skull and Bones said:
BDT can be pegged at 1 INR is 1.3 Taka, INR and Nepalese Rupee is running
stable at 1:1.6 since I was a kid. One can go to Kathmandu and do transactions in Indian rupee.
I am Indian and I don't think its fair. INR to Taka has been flucatuating for long between 1.1 to 1.3. As much as I would love to see a relatively stable exchange rate, 1.3 seem very unstable because it just can not last. An artificially high rate would kill exports just like Dar's 200PKR to 1USD killed Pakistan's exports and economy.Let's learn from the failures in our negibourhood and try for a sustainable and respectful economic interaction between India and BD.
 
Thevilone said:
I am Indian and I don't think its fair. INR to Taka has been flucatuating for long between 1.1 to 1.3. As much as I would love to see a relatively stable exchange rate, 1.3 seem very unstable because it just can not last. An artificially high rate would kill exports just like Dar's 200PKR to 1USD killed Pakistan's exports and economy.Let's learn from the failures in our negibourhood and try for a sustainable and respectful economic interaction between India and BD.
You have a point.
 
Thevilone said:
I am Indian and I don't think its fair. INR to Taka has been flucatuating for long between 1.1 to 1.3. As much as I would love to see a relatively stable exchange rate, 1.3 seem very unstable because it just can not last. An artificially high rate would kill exports just like Dar's 200PKR to 1USD killed Pakistan's exports and economy.Let's learn from the failures in our negibourhood and try for a sustainable and respectful economic interaction between India and BD.
1:1 is fair with Bangladesh. They are at par with us in per capita income and have stable economy and comfortable foreign reserves.
 
my2cents said:
1:1 is fair with Bangladesh. They are at par with us in per capita income and have stable economy and comfortable foreign reserves.
There are many variables that decide the value of a currency, and the variables keep on changing as economic fundamentals may keep changing.

It is difficult to get rid of the connection with dollars the international currency. And I personally do not think these two countries should go after a common market.
 

