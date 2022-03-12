What's new

Running gun battle Riyadh - SA

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

Qutb-ud-din-Aibak

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2022
465
0
378
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
This is nothing more then local issues like a thief or a domestic violence gone wrong and happens from time to time.. One profile just ran with it. :lol: the others copied it without verifying.

The image is not even clear where it is from...
 
Falcon29

Falcon29

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 13, 2013
23,528
-10
21,423
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States
Those executed by Saudi authorities are supposedly Shia and Sunni extremist individuals. Saudi security forces have big presence in eastern areas so I don't see any kind of revolution. It's fake news most likely.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,150
1
4,722
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Seems to be a raid of LEA on some tip-off, could be against terrorist hide-out or drug smuggles; turned into a gun battle. Not seems to be a serious incident/threat.
However, prayers that nothing bad happens in any of Muslim countries - at this moment it could turn out to be very ugly.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Pitbull brings the party to Riyadh Season's glittering opening ceremony
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
The SC
Saudi Arabia aims to bring all international hospitals to Riyadh within 3 years
Replies
0
Views
448
The SC
The SC
Ziri
Riyadh rejects mandate to UN experts over favoritism for Houthis
Replies
0
Views
142
Ziri
Ziri
khansaheeb
Report: Jewish-American group visits Saudi Arabia to advance Israeli normalization
Replies
0
Views
147
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
ArabianEmpires&Caliphates
Saudi Arabia's 2021 budget records highest non-oil revenues ever
Replies
5
Views
333
Pak Nationalist
Pak Nationalist

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom