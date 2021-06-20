What's new

Rumours swirl that China’s top spycatcher has defected to the US

aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
Rumours swirl that China’s top spycatcher has defected to the US

If Dong Jingwei has jumped, he would be the most high-profile Chinese official to do so, and could aid US in Wuhan lab leak investigations

Rumours swirl that China’s top spycatcher has defected to the US

If Dong Jingwei has jumped, he would be the most high-profile Chinese official to do so, and could aid US in Wuhan lab leak investigations
Mk-313

Apr 26, 2020
Well what do you expect. US is wrapping up Afghanistan and moving towards China. So CIA activity is going to be high.

A new Cold War has begun no matter how much both government play it down as competitors.

Let’s see who wins
 
Tai Hai Chen

Oct 15, 2017
Mk-313 said:
Well what do you expect. US is wrapping up Afghanistan and moving towards China. So CIA activity is going to be high.

A new Cold War has begun no matter how much both government play it down as competitors.

Time will tell who will win
Americans declare cold war. China plays no dice. Americans can go cold war themselves. China only cares about soft power and wealth. China is not Russia. Russia is carnivorous bear. China is panda bear. Panda bear is herbivore.

 
Mk-313

Apr 26, 2020
Tai Hai Chen said:
Americans declare cold war. China plays no dice. Americans can go cold war themselves. China only cares about soft power and wealth. China is not Russia. Russia is carnivorous bear. China is panda bear. Panda bear is herbivore.

Yeah right....
 
Apr 19, 2018
aziqbal said:
Rumours swirl that China’s top spycatcher has defected to the US

If Dong Jingwei has jumped, he would be the most high-profile Chinese official to do so, and could aid US in Wuhan lab leak investigations

Rumours swirl that China’s top spycatcher has defected to the US

If Dong Jingwei has jumped, he would be the most high-profile Chinese official to do so, and could aid US in Wuhan lab leak investigations
hehehe. you could have prevented embarrassing yourself --had you not been so eager to score points-- by using search either google or PDF
 
Apr 19, 2018
Mk-313 said:
Well what do you expect. US is wrapping up Afghanistan and moving towards China. So CIA activity is going to be high.

A new Cold War has begun no matter how much both government play it down as competitors.

Let’s see who wins
was this rumor not started by ANI back in February? is ANI owned by CIA OR Bharati government? anyone remember them pajeet chronicles exposed by an EU NGO not too long ago? ANI was at the top of that chain.

I was thinking the OP may be one of them but on second thoughts he ain't bright enough
 
Apr 26, 2020
doorstar said:
was this rumor not started by ANI back in February? is ANI owned by CIA OR Bharati government? anyone remember them pajeet chronicles exposed by an EU NGO not too long ago? ANI was at the top of that chain.

I was thinking the OP may be one of them but on second thoughts he ain't bright enough
It doesn’t need to be a rumor it’s common sense. When pentagon directed everything towards China and made it a top priority. It only makes sense that CIA is going to turn away from counter terrorism to China

www.cnbc.com/amp/2021/06/09/pentagon-makes-china-its-top-policy-priority-with-several-new-classified-programs.html
 
