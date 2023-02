Rumors that Biden hid the "Destroy Taiwan Plan" are terrible! U.S. 1's move has revealed its flaws​

16:26 2023/02/22Zhongshi News NetworkU.S. President Biden has kept making gaffes since he took office. (Photo/Associated Press)Shocked to tell the truth? Biden's "Destroy Taiwan Plan" blurted out the White House insider said it all @ChinaTimesSubscribe to video:U.S. President Joe Biden has kept making gaffes since he took office. Former legislator Cai Zhengyuan pointed out on Facebook on the 21st that the well-known Washington D.C. radio host Garland Nixon said that an inside source from the White House revealed that when asked what is better than "neoconservative Ukraine" Even more catastrophic, Biden actually replied, "You will know when you see our plan to 'destroy Taiwan'." In this regard, some media pointed out, "Biden said that the answer lies in the actions of the United States. Taking arms sales as an example, the United States wants to sell Taiwan's "M136 Volcano Minecraft System", which is to make Taiwan prepare for the destruction of jade and stone."According to the "China Review News Agency" report, is Biden's statement of "Destroying Taiwan" this time a slip of the tongue? Or the truth? "The answer lies in the actions of the United States," the report emphasized. "The so-called Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow, the United States has accelerated the speed of "Ukraineization" of Taiwan. Just take arms sales as an example. , is to prepare Taiwan for the game of burning jade and stone."The report also mentioned that "the United States has accelerated the speed of Taiwan's 'Ukraineization', which is essentially a 'plan to destroy Taiwan'"; One of the "Taiwan Plan". The report also pointed out that the U.S. has a bigger "plan to destroy Taiwan," and the DPP has been pushing Taiwan into danger, becoming an accomplice of the U.S. "plan to destroy Taiwan."Source of the article: Original text of "China Review Agency"