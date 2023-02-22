What's new

Rumors that Biden hid the "Destroy Taiwan Plan" are terrible!

Rumors that Biden hid the "Destroy Taiwan Plan" are terrible! U.S. 1's move has revealed its flaws​


U.S. President Biden has kept making gaffes since he took office. (Photo/Associated Press)

U.S. President Biden has kept making gaffes since he took office. (Photo/Associated Press)



Shocked to tell the truth? Biden's "Destroy Taiwan Plan" blurted out the White House insider said it all @ChinaTimes
U.S. President Joe Biden has kept making gaffes since he took office. Former legislator Cai Zhengyuan pointed out on Facebook on the 21st that the well-known Washington D.C. radio host Garland Nixon said that an inside source from the White House revealed that when asked what is better than "neoconservative Ukraine" Even more catastrophic, Biden actually replied, "You will know when you see our plan to 'destroy Taiwan'." In this regard, some media pointed out, "Biden said that the answer lies in the actions of the United States. Taking arms sales as an example, the United States wants to sell Taiwan's "M136 Volcano Minecraft System", which is to make Taiwan prepare for the destruction of jade and stone."

According to the "China Review News Agency" report, is Biden's statement of "Destroying Taiwan" this time a slip of the tongue? Or the truth? "The answer lies in the actions of the United States," the report emphasized. "The so-called Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow, the United States has accelerated the speed of "Ukraineization" of Taiwan. Just take arms sales as an example. , is to prepare Taiwan for the game of burning jade and stone."

The report also mentioned that "the United States has accelerated the speed of Taiwan's 'Ukraineization', which is essentially a 'plan to destroy Taiwan'"; One of the "Taiwan Plan". The report also pointed out that the U.S. has a bigger "plan to destroy Taiwan," and the DPP has been pushing Taiwan into danger, becoming an accomplice of the U.S. "plan to destroy Taiwan."

Source of the article: Original text of "China Review Agency"



傳拜登藏「毀滅台灣計畫」太可怕！美國1舉動露出馬腳了 - 政治

美國總統拜登上任來失言不斷，前立委蔡正元21日在臉書指出，美國華府廣播節目著名主持人嘉蘭尼克森說，白宮內線消息透露，當被問到有什麼比「新保守烏克蘭方案」更具災難性的事情，拜登竟然回答「等你看到我們『毀滅
This is the time for China to flex muscles. These fvckers are surrounded by problems. China needs to become more vocal and assertive. Supply weapons to Russia under the pretext of meddling in Taiwan.
 
FAIL. US strategic IQ 5/10. China strategic IQ 10/10. Doesn't matter if Taiwan or another scenario, US can NEVER win against China in a war of strategies.

Just like those SCS artificial islands. When China wins back Taiwan using the least brute force and violence by superior strategic planning, USA will be taken completely by surprised because they never had the IQ to imagine such an outcome...
 
Recovering Taiwan is very simple, only a statement, surrender within eight hours, peaceful adaptation of the local army, to ensure that the local way of life, the Taiwanese will immediately surrender
 

