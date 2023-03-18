Rumors on Street: Ishaq Dar is sabotaging IMF deal on a Purpose

When Ishaq Dar became finance minister, he issued aggressive statements pertaining to IMF which were completely unnecessary. And after many months of failed negotiations with IMF, IShaq Dar has not yet been fired. Many people in media were wondering why Ishaq Dar is being retained despite of his disastrous decisions and why is it taking unusually long this time to secure an IMF deal?



Now some twitter accounts which have disclosed some insider information in past, have divulged that Isahq Dar is sabotaging IMF deal on purpose. By delaying IMF deal and keeping economy on ventilator, he is pressuring GHQ to allow safe return of Nawaz Sharif. Each time there is a chance of an IMF deal, Dar throws a wrench in the process to make sure PDM setup does not out live its usefulness. Dar issuing statements linking IMF deal with strategic assets also seems to be an effort to put GHQ on back foot.