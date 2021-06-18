What's new

Rumors of U.S. Secretly Harboring Top China Official Swirl

Chinese-language anti-communist media andTwitter are abuzz this week with rumors that a vice minister of State Security, Dong Jingwei defected in mid-February, flying from Hong Kongto the United States with his daughter, Dong Yang.

Dong Jingwei supposedly gave the U.S. information about the Wuhan Institute of Virology that changed the stance of the Biden administration concerning the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dong is, or was, a longtime official in China’sMinistry of State Security (MSS), also known as the Guoanbu. His publicly available background indicates that he was responsible for the Ministry’s counterintelligence efforts in China, i.e., spy-catching, since being promoted to vice minister in April 2018. If the stories are true, Dong would be the highest-level defector in the history of the People’s Republic of China.

Dong’s defection was raised by Chinese officials last March at the Sino-American summit in Alaska, according to Dr. Han Lianchao, a former Chinese foreign ministry official before defecting after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. In a Wednesday tweet, Han, citing an unnamed source, alleged that China’s foreign minister Wang Yi and Communist Party foreign affairs boss Yang Jiechidemanded that the Americans return Dong, and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken refused.

Former Pentagon, State Department, and CIA expert Nicholas Eftimiades, author of Chinese Espionage: Operations and Tactics, called the report “exactly what it is, a rumor. It happens all the time” in the information warfare between Beijing and anti-communist overseas Chinese. But he called Dr. Han, a pro-democracy activist with the Washington, D.C.-based Citizen Power Initiative for China group, “a straight shooter, not known to exaggerate in any way or form… trusted for his integrity.”


Mollie Saltskog, a senior intelligence analyst with The Soufan Group who earned a master’s degree in global affairs from Tsinghua University in Beijing, also urged caution, saying the rumors of defections surface regularly. “While significant and certainly useful for our intelligence efforts,” she added, “one high-level defection will not drastically change our understanding or approach to China. In short, if true, this is potentially significant but not a game changer.”

The State Department did not respond to a request for comment by press time. It typically does not comment on defectors. A half dozen experts on Chinese intelligence queried by SpyTalk said they had no information to share on Dong’s alleged defection.

Chinese-language press stories also claim that Dong’s daughter Yang defected with him from Hong Kong on or about Feb. 10. She is allegedly the former spouse of a senior Alibaba executive, Jiang Fan, who heads TMall, China’s big Amazon-like business.


Without naming Dong, the pro-Trump web siteRed State reported June 4 on a high-level defection from China, saying the Defense Intelligence Agency had received information from him that Beijing is covering up biological warfare research at the Wuhan lab, and advanced its story to question the integrity of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“Sources say the level of confidence in the defector’s information is what has led to a sudden crisis of confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci, adding that U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) personnel detailed to DIA have corroborated very technical details of information provided by the defector,” it said.

According to the authoritative Paris-based newsletter Intelligence Online, Dong is “close to” Chinese President Xi Jinping. “He previously headed the Guoanbu in the region of Hebei, which has produced many of Xi's securocrats,” the publication reported in 2018. Back in 2010, IOreported that Dong carried out orders from superiors in Beijing to arrest “four Japanese employees of the Fujita Corporation who were filming in a forbidden military zone.” The move was seen at the time as a power play by State Security against then-President Hu Jintao.

Meanwhile, the Chinese State Council’s officialweb page listing the top personnel in the Ministry of State Security no longer lists any vice ministers working under MSS minister Chen Wenqing. Under “personnel developments,” it notes the corruption investigation against another former vice minister, Ma Jian, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2018. The vice minister section is blank.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/rumors-of-us-secretly-harboring-top-china-official-dong-jingwei-swirl
 
If US has solid proof about Wuhan Institute of Virology, it would not hesitate to show it to the world. So far we can only see some dramas from US. Nothing else.

Another US propaganda show. That's all.
 
If US has solid proof about Wuhan Institute of Virology, it would not hesitate to show it to the world. So far we can only see some dramas from US. Nothing else.

While US resist all attempt to allow Fort Detrick to be iinspected.
 
The US of 2021 is no longer the US in 1993. Now it is acting more and more like a crying girl "why you do not listen to me. He has really done that. He is ugly". She likes to cry almost everyday, about almost everything, but people seems to ignore her, but she cannot do anything, just keep crying, like a noisy, spoiled child.

In 1993, it was so different. The day before was "Iraq owns destructive weapons" and the next day, the world wake up to see the bombs dropping on Baghdad. It was brutal indeed, but the US at that time was really something.
 
Besides naming and shaming, what else can come out of this? Even if the Chinese research lab is established as a source of the virus, I don't see it amount to anything tangible.
 
LOL the US should launch a hot war, though highly likely to escalate to a H-bomb war in very short moment, with China. Playing little tricks like that can only distract itself from the most challenging issues that it is facing, and will never effectively disrupt China's development even for a tiny bit.

Of course I think the US government has no ball to start a hot war with China. Hence they will keep bleeding financially until a total collapse.
 
If US has solid proof about Wuhan Institute of Virology, it would not hesitate to show it to the world. So far we can only see some dramas from US. Nothing else.

No need.... your own scientists papers are proof enough. so go back to bat infested caves in southern china and get another new Coronavirus... it will be great to be a real patient #1 vs spending too much time behind keyboards.
 
