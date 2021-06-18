Rumors of U.S. Secretly Harboring Top China Official Swirl

The US of 2021 is no longer the US in 1993. Now it is acting more and more like a crying girl "why you do not listen to me. He has really done that. He is ugly". She likes to cry almost everyday, about almost everything, but people seems to ignore her, but she cannot do anything, just keep crying, like a noisy, spoiled child.



In 1993, it was so different. The day before was "Iraq owns destructive weapons" and the next day, the world wake up to see the bombs dropping on Baghdad. It was brutal indeed, but the US at that time was really something.