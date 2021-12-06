What's new

Rumors of MQM coming back !!!

Asalam Alikum Gentlemen !!!

There has been rumors that MQM may get united again and become a genuine formidable political force (with or without Altaf Hussain).

How does fellow Pakistanis and especially fellow Karachiites see this potential upcoming development?

If you ask me, well I think they deserve a second chance - as afterall, they are part of the same political system as the other three mainstream parties are : PTI/PML-N/PPP....They have their own share of good and bad.

MQM represents middle class not some feudal families...She has pretty good party discipline as well unlike other political parties. They did work for Karachi once given full power under MK.

They also represent Urdu Speaking Community in this sea of ethnicites; called Pakistan where nations have their own provinces and political representation so it can be a bit natural Urdu Chaps also want their political representation in arena.

It is highly unlikely they will resort again to their bad shenanigans as advent of social media and electronic media and some harsh realities have definitely opened their eyes. They have fallen down on earth from once mighty. Must have learnt new realities of Pakistani politics and their own community as well.....They know if they again mess up - US and their votes will again swing to other political party - PTI just like it happened in last elections.

MQM's recent aggressive stance on PPP's local bodies bill is very welcoming. If they become united, form a single unit, and get active again then they can be force to reckon with and can push themselves even in interior Sindh.

As of now, PPP is eyeing Karachi and wants to get permanent hold of it.

I hope Establishment gives them fair play. Rest of the job will be done by US/Karachi after seeing MQM's performance.

@Meengla @SQ8 @Goritoes @maverick1977 @Mav3rick
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Asalam Alikum Gentlemen !!!

There has been rumors that MQM may get united again and become a genuine formidable political force (with or without Altaf Hussain).

How does fellow Pakistanis and especially fellow Karachiites see this potential upcoming development?

If you ask me, well I think they deserve a second chance - as afterall, they are part of the same political system as the other three mainstream parties are : PTI/PML-N/PPP....They have their own share of good and bad.

MQM represents middle class not some feudal families...She has pretty good party discipline as well unlike other political parties. They did work for Karachi once given full power under MK.

They also represent Urdu Speaking Community in this sea of ethnicites; called Pakistan where nations have their own provinces and political representation so it can be a bit natural Urdu Chaps also want their political representation in arena.

It is highly unlikely they will resort again to their bad shenanigans as advent of social media and electronic media and some harsh realities have definitely opened their eyes. They have fallen down on earth from once mighty. Must have learnt new realities of Pakistani politics and their own community as well.....They know if they again mess up - US and their votes will again swing to other political party - PTI just like it happened in last elections.

MQM's recent aggressive stance on PPP's local bodies bill is very welcoming. If they become united, form a single unit, and get active again then they can be force to reckon with and can push themselves even in interior Sindh.

As of now, PPP is eyeing Karachi and wants to get permanent hold of it.

I hope Establishment gives them fair play. Rest of the job will be done by US/Karachi after seeing MQM's performance.

@Meengla @SQ8 @Goritoes @maverick1977 @Mav3rick
MQM represent the rotten lot that spread ethnic hatred in Karachi just like pp and anp

It would be better if racist parties dont get any space
We are already paying the price for giving ptm breathing space
 
Zibago said:
MQM represent the rotten lot that spread ethnic hatred in Karachi just like pp and anp

It would be better if racist parties dont get any space
We are already paying the price for giving ptm breathing space
and how that will eliminate jaag punjabi jaag, sindhi desh?
Justice should be for all in equality base.
By not doing it will already create ethnic hatred.


Its been observed that only hate punjabi sindhi is toward specific party so that they can loot with both hands in karachi

Sooner karachi will be larkana, ppl wi be living in 80 sq yards darbay. Sindh govt dont care about court, judge and laugh on them
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Asalam Alikum Gentlemen !!!

There has been rumors that MQM may get united again and become a genuine formidable political force (with or without Altaf Hussain).

How does fellow Pakistanis and especially fellow Karachiites see this potential upcoming development?

If you ask me, well I think they deserve a second chance - as afterall, they are part of the same political system as the other three mainstream parties are : PTI/PML-N/PPP....They have their own share of good and bad.

MQM represents middle class not some feudal families...She has pretty good party discipline as well unlike other political parties. They did work for Karachi once given full power under MK.

They also represent Urdu Speaking Community in this sea of ethnicites; called Pakistan where nations have their own provinces and political representation so it can be a bit natural Urdu Chaps also want their political representation in arena.

It is highly unlikely they will resort again to their bad shenanigans as advent of social media and electronic media and some harsh realities have definitely opened their eyes. They have fallen down on earth from once mighty. Must have learnt new realities of Pakistani politics and their own community as well.....They know if they again mess up - US and their votes will again swing to other political party - PTI just like it happened in last elections.

MQM's recent aggressive stance on PPP's local bodies bill is very welcoming. If they become united, form a single unit, and get active again then they can be force to reckon with and can push themselves even in interior Sindh.

As of now, PPP is eyeing Karachi and wants to get permanent hold of it.

I hope Establishment gives them fair play. Rest of the job will be done by US/Karachi after seeing MQM's performance.

@Meengla @SQ8 @Goritoes @maverick1977 @Mav3rick
Good for Karachi City & this City people & Good for PAKISTAN...
 
AZ1 said:
and how that will eliminate jaag punjabi jaag, sindhi desh?
Justice should be for all in equality base.
By not doing it will already create ethnic hatred.


Its been observed that only hate punjabi sindhi is toward specific party so that they can loot with both hands in karachi

Sooner karachi will be larkana, ppl wi be living in 80 sq yards darbay. Sindh govt dont care about court, judge and laugh on them
There will be consequences of spreading ethnic politics in a heterogeneous city

I dont think I need to tell you what negative outcomes of it are
 
Zibago said:
There will be consequences of spreading ethnic politics in a heterogeneous city

I dont think I need to tell you what negative outcomes of it are
You can not ignore the sentiment of 2-3 crore ppl. If everything is allow to nawaz, zardari then why so much hate for specifc party? neither mqm coming to punjab, nor lahore or larkana they remain in karachi and majority is urdu speaking living in karachi who actually gives vote to them so whats hurting to punjabi or sindhi? while their own leader is no different?
 
AZ1 said:
You can not ignore the sentiment of 2-3 crore ppl. If everything is allow to nawaz, zardari then why so much hate for specifc party? neither mqm coming to punjab, nor lahore or larkana they remain in karachi and majority is urdu speaking living in karachi who actually gives vote to them so whats hurting to punjabi or sindhi? while their own leader is no different?
Karachi isnt just those people it also has other people
Only idiots would want to go back in the era when being the wrong ethnic group in a certain neighborhood meant deadend
hussain0216 said:
Worthless ethnocentric extremist party, these types of parties have been a disaster
Everyone who has lived in Karachi knows how much hatred was spread in the name of ethnicity
 
MQM has educated young people in the party which is great for Pakistan, I've met many urdu speaking people, they are well spoken, well mannered and educated. The issue i saw was urdu speaking people getting dominated by Sindhis, Pathans etc and they had no choice but to support the MQM in order to defend themselves. On top many terrorist groups operated in Karachi and we all know how they were supported. The state has failed to protect the urdu speaking people, when it comes to religion then all Pakistanis make noise about protecting the minority but what about our urdu speaking people. If there was no violence and hatred in karachi then why would MQM need to pick up arms, why didn't they pick up arms before 1980s? The biggest mistake was to allow the extremist terrorist to operate, then allowing dirty politics by Sindhis. The ruling elite is responsible for this mess, they plan these dirty games and once get stuck then pick on the weak.

Today all Pakistan is against MQM but what about ANP, PPP, JUI, JI, the extremist groups. Why all others are tolerated but one party has been targeted and destroyed.
 
Zibago said:
Karachi isnt just those people it also has other people
Only idiots would want to go back in the era when being the wrong ethnic group in a certain neighborhood meant deadend

Everyone who has lived in Karachi knows how much hatred was spread in the name of ethnicity
see this is why those other ppl can go live somewhere else why for those ppl urdu speaking should suffer. Punjabi, sindhi, pathan are other ppl right so here you left 2-3 crore ppl for your own cast ppl bravo (y)
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Asalam Alikum Gentlemen !!!

There has been rumors that MQM may get united again and become a genuine formidable political force (with or without Altaf Hussain).

How does fellow Pakistanis and especially fellow Karachiites see this potential upcoming development?

If you ask me, well I think they deserve a second chance - as afterall, they are part of the same political system as the other three mainstream parties are : PTI/PML-N/PPP....They have their own share of good and bad.

MQM represents middle class not some feudal families...She has pretty good party discipline as well unlike other political parties. They did work for Karachi once given full power under MK.

They also represent Urdu Speaking Community in this sea of ethnicites; called Pakistan where nations have their own provinces and political representation so it can be a bit natural Urdu Chaps also want their political representation in arena.

It is highly unlikely they will resort again to their bad shenanigans as advent of social media and electronic media and some harsh realities have definitely opened their eyes. They have fallen down on earth from once mighty. Must have learnt new realities of Pakistani politics and their own community as well.....They know if they again mess up - US and their votes will again swing to other political party - PTI just like it happened in last elections.

MQM's recent aggressive stance on PPP's local bodies bill is very welcoming. If they become united, form a single unit, and get active again then they can be force to reckon with and can push themselves even in interior Sindh.

As of now, PPP is eyeing Karachi and wants to get permanent hold of it.

I hope Establishment gives them fair play. Rest of the job will be done by US/Karachi after seeing MQM's performance.

@Meengla @SQ8 @Goritoes @maverick1977 @Mav3rick
I hope you enjoy bori, bullets and bata.
 
313ghazi said:
We also enjoy clean roads, parks, equal rights and security.


Women can go out in morning time without fear of some saraiki will touch them, no more illegal building as builder will fear there is always two side of the coin.
 
