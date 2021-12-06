Rumors of MQM coming back !!!

Asalam Alikum Gentlemen !!!There has been rumors that MQM may get united again and become a genuine formidable political force ().How does fellow Pakistanis and especially fellow Karachiites see this potential upcoming development?If you ask me, well I think they deserve a second chance - as afterall, they are part of the same political system as the other three mainstream parties are : PTI/PML-N/PPP....They have their own share of good and bad.MQM representsnot some feudal families...She has pretty good party discipline as well unlike other political parties. They did work for Karachi once given full power under MK.They also represent Urdu Speaking Community in this sea of ethnicites; called Pakistan where nations have their own provinces and political representation so it can be a bit natural Urdu Chaps also want their political representation in arena.It is highly unlikely they will resort again to their bad shenanigans as advent of social media and electronic media and some harsh realities have definitely opened their eyes. They have fallen down on earth from once mighty. Must have learnt new realities of Pakistani politics and their own community as well.....They know if they again mess up - US and their votes will again swing to other political party - PTI just like it happened in last elections.MQM's recent aggressive stance on PPP's local bodies bill is very welcoming. If they become united, form a single unit, and get active again then they can be force to reckon with and can push themselves even in interior Sindh.As of now, PPP is eyeing Karachi and wants to get permanent hold of it.I hope Establishment gives them fair play. Rest of the job will be done by US/Karachi after seeing MQM's performance.