Rumored ISI chief and Ana meeting in Istanbul

Cryptic_Mafia

Jun 17, 2021
khomi boys logic so NA was allied with India and worked on destroying Pakistan after Pakistan and IEA made them run from Afg and now Pakistan is discussing their concerns with someone who has no say in AFG!

pasdaran e BS!
 
Jan 20, 2021
Another attempt to create further resentment between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban, some people know and exploiting the recent clash between the two, so I will take this news with a whole K2 size bucket of salt, and not just any salt but Himaliyan Salt :D
 

