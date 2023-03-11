What's new

Ruling party MNA from Chiniot ‘volunteers’ to replace Dar

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
30,795
11
31,856
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States

Ruling party MNA from Chiniot ‘volunteers’ to replace Dar

Aurangzeb Malik Published March 11, 2023 Updated about 3 hours ago




0
LISTEN TO ARTICLE1x1.2x1.5x
CHINIOT: As the government’s financial team struggles to cope with the massive challenges facing the economy, a senior PML-N politician on Friday volunteered to replace the embattled finance minister, Ishaq Dar.
Qaisar Ahmad Sheikh, a thrice-elected MNA from Chiniot who has also served as chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance for several years, said that it seemed financial matters had now spiralled out of Mr Dar’s control, as the country seems to be heading towards default, while the government is busy tackling the opposition and making cases against them.
Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Mr Sheikh said the government had failed to revive the economy and control inflation and unemployment as per their promise to people.
Citing a letter written to him by Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mr Sheikh said the whole business community was looking to him to take a leadership role to revive the economy.
“Not only the common man, middle and poor class of the country, but also investors, millers, industrialists and businessmen are suffering equally from the bad economic policies adopted by the financial team of the government,” he admitted.
He blamed the economic crises on a lack of consultation, saying that the coalition partners did not take the elected parliamentary partners into confidence, and that decision making was confined to only a few “unelected persons”. Not a single meeting of the parliamentary party has been held in the past 10 months, he said, adding that it was time to give key offices and ministries to “elected representatives”, who can serve better than “selected ones”.
“I have also sent a message to the prime minster of Pakistan and apprised him of the bad condition of economy ... I have no lust for office, wealth or protocol, but only want to bring the country out of crisis, with the support of business community,” he said.
According to him, the only way to get out of the crises is a grand dialogue between political parties and all stakeholders of the country, he said.
“I have 50 years of experience as a business leader; [I have been] president of KCCI, a parliamentarian for three terms and enjoy the full support of the business community. I have aspirations to serve the country and am a fit replacement as finance minister,” Mr Sheikh told reporters.
Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2023
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
9,261
14
13,386
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Chiniotis are smart, business focused people hard done by PMLn policies- He or hell any random man off the streets can do better than Dar

What I never get is all of the midsized cities outside of Lahore suffered economically because of PMLn/dar's policies yet they voted them in over and over again, gave em heavy majority - it just doesn't make sense

Ok we had PPP and PMLn and PMLn was the better option - Q-league was better than PMLn, everyone says that

People should have voted for Q-league
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
18,498
9
23,590
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HAIDER said:
I have 50 years of experience as a business leader; [I have been] president of KCCI, a parliamentarian for three terms and enjoy the full support of the business community. I have aspirations to serve the country and am a fit replacement as finance minister,” Mr Sheikh told reporters.
Click to expand...
Not that I support Dar or anything but anyone who states his accomplishments with an I instead of highlighting with "what" is a no-go.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Dar seeks commission to probe ‘economic decline’ under PTI
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui
HAIDER
Dar greenlights plan to raise $2bn from overseas Pakistanis
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
112
Views
3K
VCheng
VCheng
ghazi52
Mr Dar and our ‘Inshallah economy’
2 3
Replies
42
Views
994
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
China approves $1.3bn loan rollover for Pakistan: Dar
Replies
1
Views
153
AZ1
AZ1
HAIDER
Will ask SBP governor to collaborate with philanthropists to raise dollars, says Dar
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Olympus81
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom