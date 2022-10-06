What's new

Ruling coalition decides to not allow PTI's long march to enter Islamabad

1665048644475.png

The ruling coalition and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Wednesday ahead of the expected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march decided to not allow PTI’s long march to enter Islamabad.

The meeting of PDM leaders and government allies was held at the Prime Minister’s House to discuss the country’s political situation and PTI’s expected long march. During the meeting, it was decided that the long march would not be allowed to enter Islamabad under any circumstances.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed two committees comprising PDM and coalition government members, to oversee legal and political matters. The political committee will be responsible to counter Imran Khan’s statements before the masses.and the legal committee will be responsible for the action plan on legal issues between the alliance and PDM parties, sources added.

"Our preparations regarding Imran Khan’s long march are complete," Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said during the meeting.

The Interior Minister also gave a briefing on cypher, audio leaks and also informed them about the negotiations and demands with the farmers, sources said.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar gave a briefing about the country s economy. He briefed the participants about the prices of petroleum products and the value of the rupee against the dollar. The coalition partners expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the finance minister. The government s reputation has improved after the petroleum products decline and the fall of the dollar, they said.

PM Shehbaz also informed about the communication with the Foreign Minister, and also prayed for the health and safety of the former President in the meeting.
The members discussed the strategy regarding the joint session and by-elections.

The Premier took the allies into confidence in the decisions of the federal cabinet on the audio leaks and cipher issue. They vowed to continue to take the issues of cipher and audio leaks to the logical end.
The participants reiterated their support for the federal government to thwart any attempt to invade Islamabad.

The participants of the meeting vowed that any attempt to destabilize the country politically and economically will be foiled at any cost. They also gave free hand to federal Minister Rana Sanaullah in this regard.

They strongly condemn the baseless propaganda and social media campaign against the Pakistan Army in the meeting. They said that Imran Khan had gone crazy in his lust for power and targeted the state institutions and defence leadership.
