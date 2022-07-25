What's new

Ruling coalition boycotts Supreme Court's hearing on Punjab CM's election

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Following the Supreme Court's decision to continue the hearing on the Punjab chief minister's election with the current three-member bench, the ruling coalition has decided to boycott the hearing scheduled to be held tomorrow, Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) leadership announced.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan rejected the petition seeking the formation of a full bench for hearing the case of the Punjab chief minister’s election — where Hamza Shahbaz defeated Pervez Elahi.

Addressing a press conference at the Prime Minister’s House, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said if the Supreme Court doesn’t form full a court “then we [PDM] will also reject all decisions of the judiciary as we will not appear before this three-members bench.”

“We boycott the proceeding the apex court,” Fazl announced, adding that the coalition government doesn't want any institution to interfere in court matters.

Fazl, who is also the chief of PDM, said that the counsellors of government alliance advised the jury according to the constitution; however, the top court “instead impartially considering our demand rejected our petition.”

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs and PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that when a decision is being taken about an institution then the entire bench should hear the case.

Bilawal, while endorsing Fazl’s statement, said that PPP along with all other alliance parties of PDM has decided to boycott the court proceedings.

‘This is Supreme Court’s test’​

PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that this is the “test of the Supreme Court now”. He further added that the PDM had warned that if the decision is taken by a full court, then only it will be accepted by the people of Pakistan.

Abbasi said the three judges of the existing bench had the responsibility to decide whether or not history would accept their conduct.
Ruling coalition boycotts Supreme Court's hearing on Punjab CM's election

Fazl says government doesn't want any institution to interfere in court matters
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

بس اس ایک جملے نے دن بھر کی ساری تھکاوٹ اتار دی کہ یہ مولانا کس حیثیت سے فریق بننا چاہتا ہے اس کی تو پنجاب میں ایک بھی نشست نہیں اس کو باہر نکالیں جسٹس عمر عطا بندیال
 
Jango

Jango

Good, now the proceedings can be done with quickly.

Yeh sahi hai, apni marzi ka bench na ho to kaho main court main pesh hi nhn hota and I won't take part in proceedings.

Phir bhai bolo faisla bhi aap ki marzi say de dete hain.

They want a full court for this blatant violation, but a PM can go home with a 5 judge bench?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551639876994568193
Even Bilawal couldn't stop laughing at that!
 
Jango

Jango

Ahsan Iqbal says why is this case going at super sonic speed...

When the case against Qasim Suri was going at super sonic speed, tab nhn yeh khayal aya tha?

And these same judges heard that case and gave a verdict against PTI.

Moreover, PDM lawyers don't have a single answer to the question the court asked. They just go every day and give long political speeches, full bench rona dhona, delay in proceedings, but don't give the answer to what the court asked about the law.

Thing is, if a full court does happen because of this, then this sets a bad precendent. Any political party can pile up the pressure like this and boycott proceedings, to get a full bench. This opens another pandora box for bench manipulation.

Secondly, N or PDM hasn't given any sort of proof of monetary bribe or any other such thing against a judge jis ki waja say kisi judge par shak ho about being biased.

Thirdly, the actual arguments have already been completed. PTI lawyer, Dy Speaker lawyer, PML-Q lawyer, PPP lawyer, everyone has already spoken and they didn't have any answer to the court's questions. The transcripts and proceedings have also been submitted in court.
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

Hamza Shabaz is finished as CM and Pervez Ellahi will be the new CM. Hopefully elections will also be announced soon so we could get over this political turmoil.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

عوام کو 3 ججوں یہ یقین نہیں اور تین ججوں کو سپریم کورٹ کے باقی 14 ججوں پر یقین نہیں،ماشاءاللہ
کونسی عوام ؟ تم لوگ کس طرح عوام کے ماموں بن رہے ہو؟ ابھی 4 دن پہلے عوام نے ووٹ سے فیصلہ دیا تم سب کے خلاف ۔
 

