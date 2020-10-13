Ruhul Kabir Rizvi hospitalised after heart attack

DalalErMaNodi said:





Once Mirza Fakhrul and Rizvi either retire or die, there will be nothing left of what once used to be strong force in Bangladesh politics.







Khaleda's thuggery has ruined BNP.



BNP is done. The problem is radical Islamist groups might fill the void. A credible opposition is badly needed to safeguard the nations social and economic progress.