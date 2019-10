Rugby league legend Steve Mortimer as well as some AFL greats have revealed the frightening long-term side effects from concussions and repeated head blows during their playing career.Speaking onprogram aired on Tuesday night, Mortimer said he believes his short-term memory has been significantly affected by the hits he took playing rugby league."I can remember a hell of a lot of things going back to the Wagga days, but when it goes back to meeting a person at the leagues club or whatever, I forget things like that," Mortimer said."My local doctor put me in touch with another doctor in the Sutherland Shire, and he said I can see in some parts of your brain are not working."Steve Mortimer (SBS)After the sudden passing of rugby league legend Steve Folkes, it was revealed in July earlier this year that he had CTE.Ex-NRL player Brett Horsnell is only 49 years old, but says he is dependent on his 80-year-old mother who cooks for him and assists him in areas of his everyday life after his playing career ended.Horsnell said he used to be an outgoing, lively personality, but now avoids social situations, cannot cope in noisy areas and suffers memory loss."I can't work, I'm pretty much a homebody now," Horsnell said."I don't have short term memory, I have to write everything down."I'm not the same person."I can slip in the bath, slip in the shower. My balance is gone."Also featured in the episode on Insight was former AFL player Shaun Smith, known for his iconic 'Mark of the Century'. He said the result of his head knocks playing footy completely changed him. Smith has struggled with memory loss too, as well as depression and anger issues."I was at Richmond Station, I was literally, you know, half a second away from making a really bad decision," the 50-year-old AFL legend said, before breaking down and choking back tears."I don't remember a lot of stuff…because I did get a lot of concussions."Friends just said, 'You're just not happy. You're just angry. You tend to just get frustrated really easy'. I'm thinking, 'Yeah, you're right'."I'm sure if someone at the head office in the AFL fell down the stairs and had a nasty back injury for the rest of their life they'd get WorkCover for the rest of their life, whereas we, we get nothing."All we want is the AFL to say it does cause damage."The neurological problems suffered by AFL players like Smith after they've hung up their boots has led them to take legal action.He and former AFL ruckman John Barnes - who now has epilepsy, memory loss, mood swings, and no sense of smell - are among 100 ex-players part of a planned class action against AFL which is alleging negligence for sending players back on the field after a concussion.Barnes played in five grand finals and explained that playing through pain and after big head knocks was just part of the game."There's probably 7000 past players that need to be tested I would imagine, a lot of the players from the 60s and 70s who've got the symptoms that we've got, I think it's pretty much the justice and to make sure the AFL knows where it's at and what's coming," Barnes said.Onneurologist Chris Levi said there is still a lot of research to be done into the effects of repeated head trauma in sports, but with more players speaking up on the issue and many agreeing to donate their brain to further research, there will be progress made in the field."The evidence is developing but it's not at the level where we can say A plus B equals C because these are complex diseases, multiple factors involved, not just concussion," Levi said.