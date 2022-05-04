What's new

Ruble up to an all time high as Russians show off the power of gold

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

Gold is the most valuable currency because gold is made in stars. USD is worthless because USD is infinite and something infinite has no value.

