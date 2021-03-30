Rubik's cube: Can ordinary people solve it on their own?

Can ordinary people solve Rubik's cube on their own - without any guidance or even slightest of hint?
This query is linked to the pain of geniuses being boring. I know a guy who cracked this Rubik's puzzle with no coaching or help whatsoever at the age of just 15 but his company (presence) is mundane.
Background:
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/i-hate-geniuses.337615/
- PRTP GWD
