Rubik's cube: Can ordinary people solve it on their own?

  • With or without help, only geniuses can solve Rubik's cube. Average person cannot in either case.

  • Without help only geniuses can solve but with help even average people can solve.

Bagheera

Jan 16, 2013
Can ordinary people solve Rubik's cube on their own - without any guidance or even slightest of hint?

This query is linked to the pain of geniuses being boring. I know a guy who cracked this Rubik's puzzle with no coaching or help whatsoever at the age of just 15 but his company (presence) is mundane.

Background:
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/i-hate-geniuses.337615/

- PRTP GWD
 
