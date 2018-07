All members of ECP were selected by PMLN and PPP and they get salaries in millions. These twats have rejected the suggestion by PTI to use the biometric system because it eliminates the chances of the rigging, then they did not develop the online voting system for overseas Pakistanis who mainly support PTI without any doubt. They allotted the Jeep symbol to multiple independent candidates to create an impression that army is involved and these delays and failures could be malicious attempt to make the elections controversial.

