FILE PHOTO. A Pakistani soldier in South Waziristan. © Faisal Mahmood / ReutersThe Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff has accused Pakistan’s main intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) directorate, of having ties with terrorists.Joseph Dunford made the announcement while facing the Senate Armed Services Committee alongside with the US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday.Dunford told the Committee.Mattis echoed Dunford’s stance on ISI, stating that the agency is pursuing its own agenda while Pakistan itself struggles to fight terrorism.Mattis said.Yet, he noted that Trump’s administration will try to work with Pakistan in Afghanistanbefore exploring options to curb the alleged support for terrorism from certain elements in the Pakistani government.Mattis told House Armed Services Committee later Tuesday.the official added.The accusations against Pakistan of providing support to terrorists were voiced by US President Donald Trump in late August.Trump said, adding that the country hadUS Secretary of State Rex Tillerson joined Trump, threatening to cut US aid to the country unless Islamabad stops its alleged support for terrorists.Tillerson said.Islamabad reacted angrily to the accusations, calling them aand stating that the US should not make Pakistan aPakistan’sForeign Minister Khawaja Asif said in August.