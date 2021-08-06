RT : New footage of China-India Galwan valley clash released

New footage has emerged of the infamous ‘sticks and stones’ clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Himalayas.The 2020 Galwan Valley fight, which didn’t involve any firearms, was one of several skirmishes and incidents in the politically tense region. It resulted in dozens of casualties, including the reported deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese.Talks have been taking place to ease the tension, but they won’t have been helped by the footage, which was apparently released by Henan Provincial Military Region as a tribute to one of the four dead Chinese soldiers, Wang Choran, who came from Henan.Reports on Tuesday suggested that China and India had agreed to withdraw all troops from the border region. Whether the film will make any difference to those plans remains to be seen.