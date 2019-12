The Pakistani state accounts for 27% of all imports directly from China. China is the number one in this area and has more than twice that second place country.



On the other hand, the number one export market of Pakistan is Europe. 7.7% of total exports go to Germany and 6% to Britain. Only 7.5% of Pakistan's exports go to China.As a result, foreign trade deficit is becoming an important problem for Pakistani state. In recent years, foreign trade deficit has exceeded 30 billion dollars.



There is a trade balance of about $ 13.5 billion in favor of China, and this gap is increasing rapidly. In other words, the economic relations with Pakistan, which China attaches importance to in terms of military and geopolitics, are still weak(or one sided) compared to this field.



The Pakistani market is literally under the occupation of Chinese goods and the continued deterioration of this imbalance is not sustainable for Pakistan. Therefore, the Chinese state urgently needs to introduce more subsidies for the import of Pakistani goods. At least Pakistan should be able to export the goods to China at the rate it receives.

