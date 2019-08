OPINION

Mohan Bhagwat, apparently concerned about the “declining Hindu population” exhorted young Hindu couples to have more children

Not surprisingly the RSS and BJP have tried to stoke fears about Hindus being swamped by Muslims. That of course is a ridiculous notion for let alone present trends continuing, population growth of all groups in India will cease about the end of this century. It has been calculated that even if present trends continued it would take 247 years for Indian Muslims to catch up with Hindus in terms of numbers. Its not as if the RSS is not capable of getting its math right, but logic is not the issue here.