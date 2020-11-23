What's new

RSS' Two-day Meet Begins in Prayagraj, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Joins In

undercover JIX

undercover JIX

RSS' Two-day Meet Begins in Prayagraj, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Joins In
Sources said that the two-day brain storming session at Gauhaniya college will discuss issues related to Hindu awakening, love jihad, Ram temple, self-reliance in rural India and family management.
Atwo-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), spread over eight sessions, began in Prayagraj on Sunday.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and senior general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi are participating in the meeting.


Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reached Prayagraj in the evening and joined the discussions.
Sources said that the two-day brain storming session at Gauhaniya college will discuss issues related to Hindu awakening, love jihad, Ram temple, self-reliance in rural India and family management.

Environment and climate change, water conservation, social harmony, use of polythene will also be discussed in the two-day meet.
"The issues will be discussed in different sessions and programmes will be formulated," said an RSS functionary.

BJP is Saffron terrorism, RSS disguised as a political party. and some bhartis support BJP but not RSS, andh Bhakts of Modi gang are blind to truth or love to be taken as fools.
 
Clutch

Clutch

I love RSS!.. they are secret Muslim jihaadis! Yaaa!
 
Andhadhun

Again I fail to see the problem ,

Are you saying that " two-day brain storming session at Gauhaniya college will discuss issues related to Hindu awakening, love jihad, Ram temple, self-reliance in rural India and family management." Should NOT be discussed in India ?

Why not ?
 
