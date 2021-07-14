What's new

RSS to go ‘hi-tech’, IT cell being formed, ‘volunteers’ being trained to spearhead the initiative at the grassroots level

D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
485
0
612
Country
India
Location
India
This shows the power of social media, its possible to defeat RSS/BJP using social media.

RSS.jpg

The workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will soon be hi-tech. According to media sources, the RSS is working to establish its own IT cell, similar to the BJP’s. Every volunteer will be able to connect with social media and make a significant statement as a result of this.

Until recently, the Sangh and its volunteers avoided social media, but in a few months, the organisation will undergo a significant transformation.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is able to communicate its ideas in remote areas only through its branches or service work. They don’t have any other options, but now that they’ve joined social media, they’ll be able to simply maintain their position. The Sangh’s highest-ranking officials are on social media, although they aren’t extremely active.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, according to sources, plans to build an IT cell and turn it into a powerful communication tool. Volunteers will be taught how to use reasoning to dispel misunderstandings in people’s minds and to maintain their position on social media.

Furthermore, a significant number of digital volunteers will be created by the RSS. The Sangh’s initiatives will be spearheaded at the grassroots level by these digital volunteers. Volunteers from the branch level will join the virtual meeting after it has gone digital. Information will be exchanged, and their issues will be handled as a result of this.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom