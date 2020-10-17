RSS pushes for cow-dung made idols

RSS pushes for cow-dung made idolsTNN | Oct 17, 2020, 04:21 IST (/articleshowprint/78711711.cms)Lucknow: Pressing for 'swadeshi', the RSS has pitched for manufacture of earthen lamps and idols of Ganesh-Laxmi with the'.Sangh said a special drive is being initiated in Awadh region ahead of Diwali for its promotion. The RSS said that trained groups of volunteers of its associated organisation Sahkar Bharti have launched the campaign for manufacture of earthen lamps, idols of Ganesh and Lakshmi, 'bandhanwar', 'om', 'swastik' with raw material comprising 'gobar' and 'gau-mutra', which are environment friendly.The sangh said that. Manager of Malihabad located Gopeshwar cattle shed Uma Kant said that around 150 women are in the process of manufacturing lamps and 'hawan' material which do not harm the environment.