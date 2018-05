Most people will not know of this plot.RSS was never patriotic. What they wanted and want is a Hindutva original of a Talibani Afghanistan.In recent years, people connected to RSS have already assassinated four progressives in India.This revealed RSS plot is so opposite to a plot involving the Pakistani military called 'The Rawalpindi conspiracy' when some Left-leaning military officers attempted to take over the Pakistani government.Modi should distance himself from RSS.---