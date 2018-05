Why RSS Allegedly Planned to Assassinate then COAS?

Why is it bad news for RSS?

The recently revealed classified documents by CIA made some incredible revelations. These CIA files have alleged proof which points to the direction that RSS instigated northern army officers to plot an assassination attempt against then Indian Army Chief Gen K.M. Cariappa.These revelations first came to light by Hindi daily newspaper Jansatta on Friday. The reported corresponded this story with the recently released CIA papers.Apparently, at that time in 1950, there was a rift between officers’ corps of the Indian Army. The CIA documents point to the fact there actually did take place an assassination attempt by the Indian Army and six persons were sentenced to death.“An attempt to assassinate General Cariappa, Commander in Chief of the Indian Army, was made during the General’s recent inspection tour of East Punjab. Six persons have been sentenced to death in connection with the plot; several high army officers are believed involved.”“General Cariappa as a South Indian is resented by Sikh officers of the Indian Army. The RSS is capitalising on the North-South rift among army officers, whom informant considers treacherous and unreliable, to spread dissension. Officers from Travancore, Maharashtra and Madras are invariably loyal to General Cariappa.”