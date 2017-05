A very good step. If anything is not in sync with the modern thinking then it is OK to change with the times. If it means different interpretations, additions or deletions then so be it.The ironical thing is vast majority of Hindus do not go by Manusmriti. mostly it is the leftists who like to point out the parts from Manusmiriti to show down Hindus.I myself had not known that there existed a book called Manusmiriti till I began to see leftists propogandists try to diss Hindus because of the book.Dont believe meHere is a google trends comparison of Bhagwad Geeta, Mahabharata, Ramayana, and ManusmritiAs you can see Manusmiriti is flat lining at 0 compared to other 3 which are approximately equal. The spike in mahabharat during 2014 is because of the star plus serial