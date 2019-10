It is getting nastier folks. 2020 will decide US fate. The nation that was always predicting the end of Pakistan is today grappling with infighting and hatred for each other. They are this far from slitting each other's throats.



Putin you beauty. Sitting from his throne watching the spectacle unfold.



LOL could anyone deny that RSS mole Tulsi is not a Russian tool? She sure as hell looks like one.

