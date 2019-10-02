Black_cats
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 7,559
- -5
RSS flays attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
Updated At: Oct 30, 2021 12:53 PM
Photo for representation purpose only. - File photo
New Delhi, October 29
Calling the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh a “planned effort to eradicate the Hindu society there”, the RSS ‘karyakari mandal’— the All-India Executive Committee — today condemned the “rise of Islamic powers and the conspiracy of Islamisation by Jihadi organisations” in the neighbouring country. The resolution passed at the meeting in Dharwad (Karnataka) termed the Bangladesh violence “a serious threat to the democratic system”. The population of Hindus is falling in Bangladesh since Partition, the resolution said, asking the government to use all channels to apprise Bangladesh of “concerns of the Hindu society”. — TNS
Updated At: Oct 30, 2021 12:53 PM
Photo for representation purpose only. - File photo
New Delhi, October 29
Calling the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh a “planned effort to eradicate the Hindu society there”, the RSS ‘karyakari mandal’— the All-India Executive Committee — today condemned the “rise of Islamic powers and the conspiracy of Islamisation by Jihadi organisations” in the neighbouring country. The resolution passed at the meeting in Dharwad (Karnataka) termed the Bangladesh violence “a serious threat to the democratic system”. The population of Hindus is falling in Bangladesh since Partition, the resolution said, asking the government to use all channels to apprise Bangladesh of “concerns of the Hindu society”. — TNS
RSS flays attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
Calling the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh a “planned effort to eradicate the Hindu society there”, the RSS ‘karyakari mandal’— the All-India Executive Committee — today condemned the “rise of Islamic powers and the conspiracy of Islamisation by Jihadi orga
www.google.com