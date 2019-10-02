RSS flays attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh Calling the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh a “planned effort to eradicate the Hindu society there”, the RSS ‘karyakari mandal’— the All-India Executive Committee — today condemned the “rise of Islamic powers and the conspiracy of Islamisation by Jihadi orga

Oct 30, 2021 12:53 PMPhoto for representation purpose only. - File photoNew Delhi, October 29Calling the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh a “planned effort to eradicate the Hindu society there”, the RSS ‘karyakari mandal’— the All-India Executive Committee — today condemned the “rise of Islamic powers and the conspiracy of Islamisation by Jihadi organisations” in the neighbouring country. The resolution passed at the meeting in Dharwad (Karnataka) termed the Bangladesh violence “a serious threat to the democratic system”. The population of Hindus is falling in Bangladesh since Partition, the resolution said, asking the government to use all channels to apprise Bangladesh of “concerns of the Hindu society”. — TNS