May 25, 2017 India Image Courtesy: Scroll.inFAIZABAD, UP: Dubbing the campaign as ‘Ghar Wapsi’ or ‘homecoming’, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activists succeed in persuading Muslims not to follow Islam and convert them to Hinduism.According to Scroll.in reports, at two instances,All converts who left Islam and accepted Hinduism belong to Ambedkar Nagar district. The crowd includes women and children as well.According to Scroll.in reports, on April 23, 19 Muslims were converted and on May 20, nearly two dozen more all of them Muslims were converted.Surendra Kumar, an RSS worker in Ambedkar Nagar district was the organizer of the ceremony belonged to the Nat community which is listed as a scheduled caste in UP said it could e easy for him to convince Muslim members of the community “about the risk of continuing to follow Islam,” adding, “and the benefits they might get by becoming Hindus.”“I had been working on them for several years, but once Yogiji became the chief minister, convincing them that they could live without fear…if they converted to Hinduism became easier for me.”“We have successfully accomplished two events of ghar wapasi after Yogiji became the Chief Minister,” Tripathi said. “I am in touch with about 100 more Muslims who have shown inclination to get back to Hinduism. You will hear of more such cases in the time to come.”“Though Surendra Kumar brought these Muslims to the temple and I organised ghar wapasi ceremonies, there was no element of force in it,” he said.