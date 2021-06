vi-va said: Yogi is a threat to BJP and Modi. Modi is radical, but at least he knew his limit and has some constraints.



While Yogi is radical, ignorant, arrogant, has no clue what's the limit of his wrong doing.



Modi will kick out Yogi soon to save BJP and Modi himself.

I am really sad about the quality of the post... as Indians can do that but Chinese shouldn't..."If the perception is wrong, your preparation is wrong"Yogi is the CM of a key state, that can give maximum number of parliament seats after Delimitation 2026.The north belt or hindi belt will gain 106 more seats.. and UP share will be largest due its 200+ million pop.Perhaps, may be Modi is not supportive of Yogi but RSS will surely back him. In fact Yogi can be future PM instead of Amit Shah.