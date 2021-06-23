What's new

RSS-BJP anti-Islam propaganda for upcoming UP election: Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two for forcing over 1000 religious conversions

Note: Propaganda has been started by upper caste organizations for UP elections. OIC and UNHCR should take note and take action.
Saudi invests money in Ambani's Reliance, he funds RSS and BJP. Saudi and other Muslim countries should pressurize the rich people in India funding BJP through electoral bonds. https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...-2-04-stake/articleshow/79060769.cms?from=mdr

Umar Gautam and Jahangir, have allegedly forced around 1000 non-Muslims to convert to Islam.
Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two for forcing over 1000 religious conversions

photo courtesy: IANS

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh ATS have arrested two people from Delhi for allegedly forcing over 1000 people to change their religion.

The two accused, Umar Gautam and Jahangir, have allegedly forced around 1000 non-Muslims to convert to Islam.

One of the accused revealed that he is a resident of Batala house in Jamia Nagar and he himself has converted his religion.

UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a press conference here on Monday (June 21) that there is a racket operating in the state, forcing people to convert to Islam.

Kumar confirmed that around 1000 people have converted their religion till now.

The ADG further said that these two people used to target poor families, unemployed youth, and handicapped people, especially those who were hearing and speech impaired, children and forced them to change their religion.

According to the police, people were lured to convert their religion for money and financial stability.
 
Lol these pagans and there make believe self comforting bullshit .

don’t carry money around pagans Muslims of India you’ll be booked for ................










Rupee jihad :lol:
 
Okay, let use do Gharwapsi for them, looks like you didn’t saw how bad one of the victim’s mother was crying. Let us do gharwapsi for those 1000 people, just don’t whine hindutva bs after we do so. Typical leftisticle.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1407252224925863954
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1407570045035634690
 
Religious conversions should have a legal process and GoI should take this into consideration.
 
