RSS / BJP Anti Indian Independence, Anti Indian Flag, Anti Indian Constitution. Truth of BJP Hindutva.

We all know, when RSS was formed and what it stands for, but what we all ignore, especially Indians, That RSS / BJP is not a Nationalist party but its core and ideas were and are anti National.

not by fighting the British.

Opposition to the National Flag of India

The people who have come to power by the kick of fate may give in our hands the Tricolor but it [will] never be respected and owned by Hindus. The word three is in itself an evil, and a flag having three colours will certainly produce a very bad psychological effect and is injurious to a country. Click to expand...

Our leaders have set up a new flag for the country. Why did they do so? It just is a case of drifting and imitating ... Ours is an ancient and great nation with a glorious past. Then, had we no flag of our own? Had we no national emblem at all these thousands of years? Undoubtedly we had. Then why this utter void, this utter vacuum in our minds. Click to expand...

The RSS hoisted the National Flag of India at its Nagpur headquarters only twice, on 14 August 1947 and on 26 January 1950, but stopped doing so after that.

Opposition to the Constitution of India

Manusmriti. because the Indian Constitution made no mention of "Manu's laws" – from the ancient Hindu text

But in our constitution, there is no mention of that unique constitutional development in ancient Bharat... To this day his laws as enunciated in the Manusmriti excite the admiration of the world and elicit spontaneous obedience and conformity. But to our constitutional pundits that means nothing" Click to expand...

Manu Rules our Hearts"

Manusmriti

Manusmrithi and other Smritis. Even an unorthodox Hindu feels himself bound at least in some matters by the rules contained in the Smrithis and he feels powerless to give up altogether his adherence to them. Even though Dr. Ambedkar is reported to have recently stated in Bombay that the days of Manu have ended it is nevertheless a fact that the daily lives of Hindus are even at present-day affected by the principles and injunctions contained in theand other. Even an unorthodox Hindu feels himself bound at least in some matters by the rules contained in theand he feels powerless to give up altogether his adherence to them. [96] Click to expand...

Our Constitution too is just a cumbersome and heterogeneous piecing together of various articles from various Constitutions of Western countries. It has absolutely nothing, which can be called our own. Is there a single word of reference in its guiding principles as to what our national mission is and what our keynote in life is? No! Click to expand...

First ban

Second ban and acquittal

History Shows How Patriotic the RSS Really Is Throughout India's freedom struggle, the RSS was subservient to the British, with its leadership prohibiting participation in mass movements.

Is Constitution ‘anti-Hindu’ or the RSS anti-Indian?