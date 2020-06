Tender for 5.6km Tunnel as Part of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Project to Chinese Firm Still in Process: Govt



Almost a week after the Chinese firm Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company Ltd (STEC) became the lowest bidder for constructing the 5.6-km New Ashok Nagar-Sahibabad underground tunnel of the 82km Delhi-Meerut RRTS project, the Union Ministry of Urban Development on Wednesday clarified that the tender is in "process" and "yet to be finalised".



The remarks from the ministry came in the wake of the tensions between India and China after the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in an unprecedented attack on Monday night in Ladakh's Galwan valley.