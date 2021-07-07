RSF Features P.M. Khan in List of ‘Press Freedom Predators’

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412731029421498372 Not really my friend, it depends on how you look at it. Absar Alam was shot, Mati Ullah Jan was kidnapped and recently Asad toor and in the past Ahmed Noorani were beaten up. Scores have died and many are still missing. Till to date no accused or perpetrators have been arrested. Today Zardari joked to Matiullah about his past abduction. Click to expand...

Majority of these were from past admins but there are alot of them active currently and I would say way to many with impunity..It is hard to deal with them nowadays due to social media and the world is inter-connected so there will be immediate outcries even China that is not linked to the worldwide grid domain faced harsh international backlash when these whistleblowers disappeared into thin air during the breakout..This admin can't do much to them except superfacial threats but nothing really meaningful because there will be immediate loud outcries unnecessarily