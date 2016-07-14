What's new

Rs9.5bn money laundering detected in Ramazan Sugar Mills

Rs9.5bn money laundering detected in Ramazan Sugar Mills
Web Desk On Sep 23, 2020


ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday revealed that the Federal Investigation Agency has detected money laundering worth Rs9.5 billion in Ramazan Sugar Mills, owned by Shahbaz Sharif family, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Shahzad Akbar said that Sharif family committed money laundering in an organized manner, adding that they used telegraphic transfer (TT) to launder money abroad.

He said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed money laundering reference against Pakistan Musllim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and his children and added that the anti-graft watch dog has made 177 such incidents part of the reference.

He said that there are 16 accused in this reference, including Shahbaz Sharif and his family members, 10 accomplices, and four approvers.

On the occasion, Shahzad Akbar sought answers of four questions from the PML-N president:

1-Whether or not his sons Hamza Shabaz and Salman Shahbaz have been running a network of kickbacks in Punjab from 2008 to 2018?
2-Whether he has not been getting benefits from this black money?
3-How your family affords living in London?
4-What is their business in the United Kingdom?

Responding to a question, Shahzad Akbar said the process of accountability will continue without any interruption and those involved in the corruption will be held accountable.

arynews.tv

Rs9.5bn money laundering detected in Ramazan Sugar Mills: Shahzad Akbar

Advisor to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday revealed that the Federal Investigation Agency has detected money laundering worth Rs9.5 billion in Ramazan Sugar Mills, owned by Shahbaz Sharif family.
