As such, not funds have been released against Rs48bn allocation for the development of merged tribal districts, Rs32.5bn for special development programme for temporary displaced persons, Rs10bn for PM’s Youth and Hunarmand Programme besides Rs3bn for Clean Green Movement and Gas Infrastructure Development.

According to official data released by the Planning Commission, the government has disbursed only Rs23.7bn to the country’s normal development programme so far this fiscal year, down 28pc over comparable period last year.

Gilgit-Baltistan was provided Rs2.65bn compared to Rs7bn last year, a decline of 62pc