Rs500m uplift grant for each lawmaker okayed

313ghazi said: Why do the politicians need access to the funds? Why can't they just submit quotes for the work and then if approved let a central body distribute the funds to the relevant parties upon submission of reciepts and confirmation of the standard of the work? Click to expand...

Yes a very valid point . To be fair I don't think they are going to transfer these funds to their accounts and nothing of that sort is mentioned, there will be mechanism in place. The article just mentions the quota for each lawmaker. I think development funds is the need of time and should be dispersed in a transparent way.