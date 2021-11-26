Rs40b irregularities detected in PM’s Covid package

IMO if PM IK could not deliver and the thief around him to keep on a looting spree; he should resign and go home. Seems another Pak Rs. gone down the drain, never to be recovered. How many thousand of billions were looted by both previous thieves, not exact figure is available but none is recovered till now. The show is going on and will remain on the air, this is Pakistan where most of the Muslims think looting by higher-ups is their legal right and keep supporting dacoits/thieves/corrupts of their choice.