Rs32b laundered under import of solar panels

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Path-Finder, Aug 27, 2018 at 2:48 PM.
It just keeps getting better, corruption under every rock, nuck and cranny.
Wait till you find out, how much they have laundered through turkey !
Do you know why they give trash collection and disposal contracts to foreign (turkish ) companies ?
That is easy way to take money out of the country.
Do you know that the charges are per tonne and there isn't any way of empirically estimate.
This is where real laundering is happening, under trash.
I will let PTI folks find this and do something about it.