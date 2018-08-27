/ Register

  • Monday, August 27, 2018

Rs32b laundered under import of solar panels

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Path-Finder, Aug 27, 2018 at 2:48 PM.

  1. Aug 27, 2018 at 2:48 PM #1
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,628
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 11,105 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom


    It just keeps getting better, corruption under every rock, nuck and cranny.
     
  2. Aug 27, 2018 at 3:01 PM #2
    Sinnerman108

    Sinnerman108 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,797
    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2009
    Ratings:
    +3 / 6,542 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Wait till you find out, how much they have laundered through turkey !

    Do you know why they give trash collection and disposal contracts to foreign (turkish ) companies ?

    That is easy way to take money out of the country.

    Do you know that the charges are per tonne and there isn't any way of empirically estimate.

    This is where real laundering is happening, under trash.

    I will let PTI folks find this and do something about it.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 5 (Users: 0, Guests: 5)