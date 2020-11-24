Rs25 billion embezzled funds recovered: Punjab PAC chairman
Web Desk On Nov 24, 2020 Last updated Nov 24, 2020
LAHORE: A whopping Rs25 billion have been recovered in fourteen months, Punjab Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari revealed on Tuesday.
He said the amount was recovered from government functionaries as well as contractors and subsequently deposited in the provincial exchequer.
A number of higher officials and firms were found to be involved in corrupt practices.
The PAC chairman said the committee would have recovered embezzled funds to the tune of Rs40 billion had PAC meetings were not postponed due to the pandemic. He pointed out the amount was retrieved from government officials and contractors.
He said the individuals and companies found to be involved in corrupt practices have been blacklisted permanently.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been informed of the PAC’s accomplishment.
