Rs240m spent on Imran’s security annually, says Islamabad police chief 2 private security companies, 266 personnel from police, FC and Rangers have been deployed for ex-PM's security, he says.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has revealed that the government was spending Rs240 million annually on the security of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan.The information came to light in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, held on Wednesday, which was chaired by PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz.During the proceedings, IG Nasir was asked about the reasons for withdrawal of Mr Khan’s security and revoking of private security companies’ licences that were deployed for his protection.IG Nasir told the committee that besides the two private security companies, 266 personnel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan police, Frontier Constabulary and Rangers have been deployed for Mr Khan’s security.The committee was told that licences were revoked by the interior ministry, however, they are still performing security duties.Like former premiers Raja Pervaiz Asharf, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousuf Raza Gillani, Mr Khan was also provided with five security guards, IGP Nasir said.Mr Aziz said that the former prime minister was a ‘global leader’ who has spoken about Islamophobia numerous times.Expressing concerns over the decision, Mr Aziz said that security agencies and the police themselves have confirmed the threats and in this situation, the orders to withdraw Mr Khan’s security was ‘unlawful and inappropriate’.“These steps of Imran Khan are… not liked by the West,” Mr Aziz added.Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem, who also belonged to PTI, remarked that the withdrawal of Mr Khan’s security was worrisome.